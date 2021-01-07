Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

