Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Up 5.4%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.48. 910,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 878,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms have commented on ARAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $451.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

In other news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $32,172.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Accuray by 31.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Accuray by 267.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Accuray by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.