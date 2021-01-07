Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Shares of AYI opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

