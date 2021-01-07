ADAMANT Messenger Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,365.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,365.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,940,538 coins and its circulating supply is 85,798,528 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

