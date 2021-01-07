Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. Sells 3,499 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $18,649.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William C. Bertrand, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,026,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,779,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

