adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $344.96

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.96 and traded as high as $360.11. adidas shares last traded at $359.40, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.22.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

