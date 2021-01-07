Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $466.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.84. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after acquiring an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.