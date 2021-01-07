Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 27.1% Higher

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shot up 27.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53. 40,261,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 26,407,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advaxis stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Advaxis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

