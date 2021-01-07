Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 11,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,389. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $382.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.