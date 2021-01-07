Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of AEG opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Aegon has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

