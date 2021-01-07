AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

AerSale stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Inc supplies aftermarket aircraft, engines, components, and OEM materials. It is engaged in the sale and lease of mid-life aftermarket aviation flight equipment; and sale, lease, and exchange of engines. The company also sells airframe materials, including avionics, nacelles, flight controls, rotables, landing gears, safety equipment, APUs, QEC/EBU, and interiors; and engine materials.

