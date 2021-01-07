Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 554,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.