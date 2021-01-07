Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.00

Shares of Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $12.50. Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 583,607 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.73. The company has a market cap of £65.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

