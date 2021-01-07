AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AIBRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut AIB Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AIB Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

