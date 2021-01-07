Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Cormark lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.18.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.87. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

