Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the company will earn ($13.97) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABNB. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

