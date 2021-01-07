Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Loop Capital started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.