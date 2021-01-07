Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.