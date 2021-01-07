Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,995. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

