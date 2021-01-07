Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on EADSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Airbus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,171 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $78,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EADSF opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. Airbus has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $154.75.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

