Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Akbank T.A.S. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akbank T.A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

