Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) vs. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Financial Survey

Aksys (OTCMKTS:AKSY) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aksys and Varian Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aksys 0 0 0 0 N/A Varian Medical Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67

Varian Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $148.28, indicating a potential downside of 15.51%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than Aksys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aksys and Varian Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aksys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems $3.23 billion 4.97 $291.90 million $4.63 37.90

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aksys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Aksys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aksys and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aksys N/A N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems 8.82% 19.68% 8.45%

Risk & Volatility

Aksys has a beta of -6.76, meaning that its stock price is 776% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Aksys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aksys Company Profile

Aksys Ltd. provides hemodialysis products and services for patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, known as chronic kidney failure. The company offers an automated personal hemodialysis system, known as the Aksys PHD, a Personal Hemodialysis System (PHD System), which is designed to enable patients to perform frequent hemodialysis at alternate sites, such as their own homes. The PHD System is designed to monitor, during the treatment, various vital statistics, including the patient's blood flow rate, the amount of water removed from the patient, the length of the treatment session, and other parameters. It also evaluates the performance of the artificial kidney in removing toxins from the patient's blood prior to each treatment, as well as automatically evaluates the water treatment filters and indicates whether a replacement is required and verifies that safety systems, sensors, and alarms are operating correctly. Aksys Ltd. also provides various services, including the delivery and installation of the PHD System; technical services, including maintenance and repair of the PHD System; delivery of consumables used in dialysis, such as the water purification components and dialysate concentrate; and artificial kidney, and arterial and venous blood tubing. The company markets its products and services, primarily to healthcare providers, such as hospitals, dialysis clinics, managed care organizations, and nephrology physician groups in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Aksys Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The company has a strategic agreement with McKesson Corp. to supply treatment delivery systems and planning, services, and radiotherapy information system solutions to its U.S. Oncology Network and Vantage Oncology affiliated sites of care; and a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to represent Siemens diagnostic imaging products to radiation oncology clinics in the United States and other select markets. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

