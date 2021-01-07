Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.52. Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 107,140,826 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, zinc, lead, and iron ores. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-element project; 90% interest in the Clogau gold project; and 100% interest in Limerick base metals project.

