Alchemy Pay Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $1.88 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00169392 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00035982 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

