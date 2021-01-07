Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 7.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 1,453,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,699,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.