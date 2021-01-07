Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.