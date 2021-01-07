Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Insider Christopher Samuel Acquires 59 Shares

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £528.64 ($690.67).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

ATST opened at GBX 923 ($12.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 835.02. Alliance Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 923 ($12.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s payout ratio is 25.18%.

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

