Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.09

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 93180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market cap of $512.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $43,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

