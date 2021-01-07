Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 7.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 455,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 383,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of 466.67 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

