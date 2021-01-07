Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.45

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 400100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a market cap of C$531.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

