Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.39

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 42500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market cap of C$33.77 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

About Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.