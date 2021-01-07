Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Up 5.8%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 109,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 112,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTM shares. BidaskClub lowered Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Altus Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The stock has a market cap of $806.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 257.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $229,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

