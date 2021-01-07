Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 6.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.76. 163,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 103,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

