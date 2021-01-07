Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $26.61 on Thursday, hitting $3,164.99. 205,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,180.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,615.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

