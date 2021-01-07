AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $15.00. AMCI Acquisition shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 2,477 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of AMCI Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $3,501,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,256,268 shares of company stock worth $14,595,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $944,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

