AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $15.00. AMCI Acquisition shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 2,477 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $3,501,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 428,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $5,534,684.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,256,268 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,938. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition by 176.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMCI Acquisition by 183.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMCI Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCI)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

