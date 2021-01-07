Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $325.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $296.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $132.95 and a 52-week high of $298.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,795. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

