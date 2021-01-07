American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,710,000 after buying an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

