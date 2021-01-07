American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

AFIN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $875.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.79%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

