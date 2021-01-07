American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $875.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.37. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,892,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

