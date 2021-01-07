American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

