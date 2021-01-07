American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY) were down 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 321,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,327,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.90 million and a PE ratio of 200.00.

In related news, Director Larry Reaugh sold 200,000 shares of American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576,407 shares in the company, valued at C$1,609,383.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,498.

About American Manganese Inc. (AMY.V) (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

