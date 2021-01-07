American National Bank Has $45,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in AT&T by 49.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

T opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

