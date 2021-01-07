American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Up 16.8%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,633,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,170,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

