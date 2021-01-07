Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

