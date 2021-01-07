AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Up 8.4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.77 and last traded at $62.39. 159,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 108,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSF. ValuEngine downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised AMERISAFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.