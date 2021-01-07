Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 500 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PHR opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

