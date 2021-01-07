Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report sales of $7.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.85 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.83 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $33.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,187. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

