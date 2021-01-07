Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $8.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 billion to $23.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $24.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 334,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

