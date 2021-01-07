Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to announce $183.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $233.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $691.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $890.69 million, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $911.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period.

NYSE:TALO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. 13,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

